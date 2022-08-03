£43,000 raised for family of mum of three killed in Doncaster hit and run smash

Keita Mullen, 30, died in the early hours of July 24 following the collision in High Street, Bawtry.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Keita, a mum of children aged ten, five and just four months, died at the scene.

Since the tragedy, friends and family have staged a balloon release in her memory and a funding campaign for her family has drawn in the huge sum in just a matter of days.

More than £43,000 has been raised for the family of Keita Mullen.

Campaign organiser Charlotte Downing said: “Our beautiful best friend got taken away from us in a tragic accident.

"She had her life ahead of her with her three beautiful children.

"Anyone who knew Keita knew she always put her children before anything ensuring they never went without.

"We cannot bear the thought the kids would miss out on anything in their lives ahead. Any donations will go towards ensuring the kids have what they need in the future ahead of them.”

Keita’s heartbroken husband Tom paid paid an emotional tribute to his wife, describing her as “beautiful inside and out” and “the best mummy in the world.”

He wrote: “Literally my best friend for more than half my life, nothing will ever be the same without you.

"Beautiful inside and out, so immensely talented and the best mummy in the world.

"I promise you I’ll take care of our babies, raise them exactly how you wanted and make sure they never forget just how special you are.

"We all love and miss you so much Keits………. Forever ever.”

Police have launched an investigation into the tragedy in the early hours of July 24, with a 33-year-old man and 49-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident.

Shortly after midnight, emergency services were called to the A638 High Street, in Bawtry, following reports of a collision.

It is understood that two pedestrians were crossing High Street when a vehicle was in collision with them both. The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

The second pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash. She has since been released under investigation.

Last week, a 33-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Our Roads Policing Team are continuing to appeal for information and any dash cam footage that could help with the investigation. The vehicle involved, which officers believe was a Nissan Juke, was travelling along High Street towards the Great North Road.

“If you have information that could help, please contact police using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 14 of 24 July 2022.

"If you have dashcam footage, please email this to [email protected] and quote the incident number in the email subject.”