£3,500 raised for grieving family of Doncaster mum after shock death at 41
Big-hearted friends and family have rallied around following Amy Bourke’s death at the age of 41 on December 18, with a GoFundMe appeal drawing in cash for her funeral which is due to take place next month.
The appeal, which you can donate to HERE, which has raised more than £3,400 and was set up by friend Karen Thompson who stated: “On Wednesday, 18 December, Bev, Chris, Laura, Luke, Kristie, and Frankie received the worst possible news imaginable.
"They'd lost their Amy in the most tragic of circumstances.
"A daughter, sister, and mum, just taken, at 41 years old. The most devastating news any parent or family could ever imagine.
"I'm setting this page up as a lifelong friend.
“We all know the costs of funerals are extortionate and no mum should have to worry about the cost to bury their child.
"I know in times like these, we as a community thrive in coming together to support our own. We are asking for your donations, no matter how big or small, to help ease the financial burden and allow the family to concentrate on the more important things right now.
“Any contributions towards the cost of giving Amy the send-off she deserves would be greatly appreciated.”
Amy’s funeral will take place on February 7 at Adwick Church, followed by burial at Red House Cemetery and a wake at The Burghwallis pub.
