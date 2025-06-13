£20,000 fundraising drive launched for urgent repairs to landmark Doncaster church
Father David D’Silva, parish priest at St Leonard and St Jude’s in Scawsby has launched the appeal on JustGiving, which you can donate to HERE
He said: “St Leonard's is in need of desperate repairs to the flat roof.
"We are a church which faithfully and joyfully serves the community around us and now we need your help, so that we can continue to be with you for generations to come.”
The Barnsley Road church, built in the late 1950s, is known for its distinctive and tall bell tower and is one of a number of churches built in a similar style by architect George Pace towards the end of that decade and also the early 1960s.
