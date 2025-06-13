£20,000 fundraising drive launched for urgent repairs to landmark Doncaster church

A £20,000 fundraising drive has been launched for repairs to a landmark Doncaster church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father David D’Silva, parish priest at St Leonard and St Jude’s in Scawsby has launched the appeal on JustGiving, which you can donate to HERE

He said: “St Leonard's is in need of desperate repairs to the flat roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are a church which faithfully and joyfully serves the community around us and now we need your help, so that we can continue to be with you for generations to come.”

Repairs are needed at St Leonard and St Jude's Church in Scawsby.

The Barnsley Road church, built in the late 1950s, is known for its distinctive and tall bell tower and is one of a number of churches built in a similar style by architect George Pace towards the end of that decade and also the early 1960s.

For more details about events and services at St Leonard and St Jude’s, visit the church’s Facebook page HERE