£20,000 fundraising drive launched for urgent repairs to landmark Doncaster church

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:07 BST

A £20,000 fundraising drive has been launched for repairs to a landmark Doncaster church.

Father David D’Silva, parish priest at St Leonard and St Jude’s in Scawsby has launched the appeal on JustGiving, which you can donate to HERE

He said: “St Leonard's is in need of desperate repairs to the flat roof.

"We are a church which faithfully and joyfully serves the community around us and now we need your help, so that we can continue to be with you for generations to come.”

Repairs are needed at St Leonard and St Jude's Church in Scawsby.placeholder image
Repairs are needed at St Leonard and St Jude's Church in Scawsby.

The Barnsley Road church, built in the late 1950s, is known for its distinctive and tall bell tower and is one of a number of churches built in a similar style by architect George Pace towards the end of that decade and also the early 1960s.

For more details about events and services at St Leonard and St Jude’s, visit the church’s Facebook page HERE

