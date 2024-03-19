£10,000 a month lottery prize goes unclaimed in Doncaster after hunt for winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, has announced that the £10,000-a-Month-for-a-Year prize from the Set For Life draw on 18 December 2023 has remained unclaimed for more than 180 days after the draw took place.

The ticket-holder bought their Set For Life ticket in Doncaster and the deadline for the ticket-holder to claim their prize was at midnight on Saturday 16 March, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

A £10,000 a month lottery prize has gone unclaimed in Doncaster.

"However, the money will now add to the £30 million raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects.”

Some projects in Doncaster that have recently benefited from National Lottery funding include:

Positive Role Models - in June 2023 the project was awarded more than £8,000 of National Lottery funding for their ‘Powerful Young Ladies’ project which helps young women realise their potential through mentoring and guidance, regardless of race, background or current circumstances. The group has had more than £55k of funding since 2014 to help them continue their work to support young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridge Renewal Trust - works with members of the community in Haringey to help reduce health inequalities and improve standard of life. The Trust was awarded £7,600 of National Lottery funding in June 2023 for their tennis for mental health programme, helping people to get active and enjoy sport. The Trust has benefitted from more than £800k of National Lottery funding since 2014.

Players can check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days (about six months) from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. All prizes that do not receive a valid claim after 180 days, and any interest they have earned, add to the £30M raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 685,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.

‘Set For Life’ is an exciting draw-based annuity game from The National Lottery that offers a top prize of £10K a month for 30 years when the five main numbers and the Life Ball are matched. Players can win £10K a month for a whole year by matching the five main numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad