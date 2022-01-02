Proud parents welcome first baby to be born on Christmas Day here in Doncaster

The first baby to be born in Doncaster on Christmas Day receives a special cake covered in supplies.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 3:51 pm

Joel Geddes and Shelby Parish from Tickhill welcomed Zara Rose Geddes into the world at 1.47am on December 25, 2021.

She was the first baby born at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Christmas Day.

Joel, aged 20, said: “We weren't expecting it because she was due on December 23.

Zara was the first baby born on Christmas Day in Doncaster.

“It was a crazy feeling having her on Christmas Day.

“It’s certainly different having a newborn at this time of year - to us it feels like a Christmas miracle.”

Staff at the hospital presented the proud parents with a ‘nappy cake.’

The proud parents got a cake to mark the occasion.

A tradition for the first baby born on Christmas Day.

The cake came with baby supplies, chocolates and a candy cane heart.

Zara is now eight days old and her parents are already discussing how to make her birthday special next Christmas.

