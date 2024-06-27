Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mum of Doncaster Love Island contestant Trey Norman has spoken of her pride after the 24-year-old make a shock arrival on the hit ITV dating show.

The insurance broker was a surprise addition to the villa alongside another new contestant in the show earlier this week.

His overjoyed mum Alison Norman took to social media to express her pride at Trey’s arrival and said: “Proud mamma.

“We couldn’t have imagined it going any better

24-year-old Trey Norman is the latest addition to the Love Island villa. (Photo: ITV).

“We are so proud of you! You are yourself, so chilled and we can’t wait for tomorrow night.”

Viewers watched as the villa was thrown into chaos with his arrival alongside Jessy.

24-year-old Trey has warned that he's not afraid to shake up the couples – and says he’s hoping to find that “special someone” on this year’s show.

He joins Love Island as a bombshell with the hope of finding love among his fellow hopefuls in the sun-kissed villa.

Before entering the show, he teased: "I’d say I’m charming and someone that goes after what they want.

"I’m not afraid to articulate my feelings.

"I'm going to the villa to find the girl of my dreams, so it may ruffle feathers with the boys."

The new bombshell has vowed he's not "afraid to step on toes", and that he plans to waste no time in pursuing the girls "from the get-go".

On the subject of what he looks for in a partner and who he's looking forward to meeting in the villa, Trey said: "Someone who backs your dreams and ambitions, loyalty is also a big one for me.

"All the girls are beautiful, I’ve got my eye on all of them."

The Sun has reported that Trey has been “hitting the gym hard and has a body to show for it.”

He graduated from Birmingham City University in 2022 and is now working as a commercial insurance broker, according to the newspaper.

He is the third Doncaster contestant to appear on the show in recent years.

Last year, Molly Marsh, 22, a social media influencer and theatre performer, made it all the way to the final with partner Zach Noble, finishing in fourth place.