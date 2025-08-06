Protest walk to be held against plans for huge solar farm near Doncaster

Members of the public are being invited to join a walk protesting against plans to build a huge solar farm near Doncaster.

Campaign group Save Our Greenbelt - Conisbrough Parks is battling the plans for Whitestone Solar Farm which would be situated on fields between Doncaster and Rotherham.

The Community Support Walk will take place on Saturday, 16 August from 11:30am to oppose the scheme which protesters say threatens “precious” greenbelt spaces, food security, the area’s ancient history as well as the mental health and wellbeing of local residents.

Campaign group secretary Philip R Knight said: "The proposed solar development is risking our greenbelt spaces, impacting food security, and having a detrimental effect on the environment and actually having a detrimental impact on the planet and Net Zero.

Residents are opposed to plans to build a huge solar farm between Doncaster and Rotherham.

"These spaces are vital for our mental health and wellbeing, and we must protect them for future generations.

"Residents from Conisbrough, Clifton, Micklebring, Ravensfield, Firsby, and beyond who use the area are invited to come together to raise their voices against this industrialisation of our unique and valuable open green spaces.

"Your participation is crucial in visualising the sheer scale of the proposed development and showing our collective opposition.

He added: “The main aim is to remind everyone just how important it is to protect this area for future generations and to truly visualise the sheer scale of the proposed solar development and show your support.

"Your children and grandchildren will be forever grateful that you made a stand when it really mattered."

The meeting point of the walk is Park Lane, off Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, finishing at the Hilltop pub.

There will be two route options of 2.3 or 3.5 miles, both of which will be clearly signposted.

Added Mr Knight: “If anyone taking part wishes to gain some sponsorship, then that would help too as we are always seeking to raise money to help fund legal advice in our opposition campaign.

"We do appreciate times are hard, so even if you can't contribute with money, giving up your time to stand shoulder to shoulder is just as important.”

He said: “If we could unify the whole community, we can stop this plan in its tracks.

"If only more people realised just how powerful we actually are when we all come together.

"Never forget, our elected representatives and government work for us - it’s important they understand and listen to us.”

Doncaster boxing champion Terri Harper, fellow boxer Joe Hayden and trofessional footballer Andrew Boyce are among those who have already shown support for the opposition and spoken out about how important the area is."

Developers Green Nation, who are behind the Whitestone One Project, propose a 750MW industrial solar site across an area known as Conisbrough Parks involving 400,000+ panels, which sits adjacent to villages of Conisbrough, Clifton, Micklebring, Firsby, Ravenfield, and Braithwell.

The proposal is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) and is part of a growing trend of large-scale solar and battery storage developments that threaten valuable farmland, food security, and rural communities, the group says.

The group says the project would create one of the largest industrial solar sprawl sites in the UK, consuming thousands of acres of productive agricultural land.

Added Mr Knight: “It is astonishing that in a world crying out for nature and open space, GreenNation wants to decimate centuries of untouched farmland and vibrant habitats under a blanket of industrial solar, all for profit wrapped in the false promise of being “green.”

“We support renewable energy but believe solar should be prioritised on rooftops and brownfield sites, not productive farmland and greenbelt.”