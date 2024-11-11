Protest as grieving family told to take down memorial sign for Doncaster dad-to-be

Grieving family and friends of a Doncaster dad-to-be who took his own life on a city railway line are to hold a protest at the spot where he died after being told to remove a sign commemorating him.

21-year-old Kieran Rylance died when he was struck by an LNER express train at Rossington level crossing in October 2021.

Since then, a tree near to the spot where he died has become a memorial for Kieran, who was set to become a father, with photos, floral tributes and other mementoes left by his family and friends.

But brother James say the family have been told to take down a sign on the tree commemorating Kieran – and more than 50 friends and family are planning to gather this week for a peaceful protest.

He said: “The council complained that there was too much stuff on the tree so we downsized it and only put a plaque there.

"Now they are saying that if it’s not down by the 14th, they will remove it

"All his friends and family – more than 50 of us are going to have a peaceful protest on that day to show it’s not an issue.

“We are going to go and show our love for our brother.”

The green and black sign features a photo of Kieran inside a heart shape, as well as the wording “in loving memory of Kieran Rylance” as well as his nickname “Kizza” and the message “mental health matters.”

Kieran, who had battled with depression and mental health issues, died on the evening of October 16, 2021.

Help is available via Samaritans HERE