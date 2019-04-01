Project to discover lost military heritage

A project aimed at rediscovering a lost heritage of military landscapes in the Isle has drawn to a close with a discovery and celebration day.

The Lost Landscape of Heroes Project, delivered by the Landscape Heritage Research Foundation for the Isle of Axholme & Hatfield Chase Partnership, presented the findings of the research work, fieldwork and oral histories at the event at St Andrew’s Church, Epworth.

Project Manager Chris Percy commented; ‘It has been hard but worthwhile work tracing a part of history which otherwise stands a chance of being lost entirely. It has given us the chance to walk in the footsteps of those who served at these locations and with the background research and oral histories, better understand an important part of the diverse history of the landscape of the Isle of Axholme.’

The event showcased the work undertaken by staff and volunteers of the project, bringing together over a year’s worth of hard work and dedication.

Some ‘lost’ buildings have now been identified and can be placed on the map, together with fascinating background research which acts to support the findings.

Adding personal stories, the oral histories provide an insight from people who experienced events first-hand or who have direct ties to the former military landscape in more recent times.

A number of exhibitors were displayed with a wide range of items related to the Isle’s military history, including some very moving research and plenty of interesting items and artefacts.

The exhibitors included Owston Ferry Museum and Royal Observer Corps Association Heritage Team.