Project rewarding community heroes who go extra mile launched in Doncaster area village

A scheme designed to reward community heroes who go the extra mile has been launched in a Doncaster area village.

Belton Park Pavilion has launched Isle Gems - its new initiative designed to thank those individuals and organisations who have helped or supported others across the Isle of Axholme or helping to make the area a better place to live.

A spokesperson said: “As a thank you to those unsung people or organisations for going the extra mile, we will be inviting them free of charge to one of our evening events.

"Whether that be the Christmas Party Night, our choice of music nights or our celebrated race night.”

Belton Park Pavilion.

The first recipient of the Isle GEMs is the Isle of Axholme Foodshare project whose volunteers selflessly support over 80 families and 150 children across the length of the Isle of Axholme.

Ten of those volunteers will be invited to BPP’s Christmas Party Night as guests of Belton Park Pavilion where they will get to enjoy a three course Christmas dinner and live music from The Lazy Jaynes.

Paul Taylor from The Isle of Axholme Foodshare Project in response to the award saidL “We are delighted to have been chosen as the first Isle Gems.

"The hard work, and dedication of our fantastic volunteers makes a real difference across the Isle of Axholme. To be recognised this way is a real boost for the whole team.”

Anthony Temperton on behalf of Belton Park Pavilion said: “The Isle of Axholme may not be the biggest place in the UK, but some of its people have the biggest hearts. After hearing many stories of people putting others first, no matter what was going on in their lives it became apparent those people or groups should be recognised and thanked on behalf of our residents”

“Going forward, in 2025 we would love the community to nominate who they believe should be an Isle GEM.

"Get involved and nominate those who you believe have gone above and beyond in helping others on the Isle or who have helped to make the Isle a better place to live.”

Belton Park Pavilion will also be looking for a corporate sponsor to support this initiative.

Nominations will be judged by representatives of Belton Park Pavilion.

For further information contact [email protected] or 01427 671616.