Professional illustrator presented with CAMRA's Garth Nicholls award for services to real ale in Doncaster

Professional illustrator Rosy Greaves was recently presented with CAMRA's (Campaign For Real Ale) prestigious Garth Nicholls award for services to real ale in Doncaster.

Rosy has been producing a cartoon called Captain Sprotbrough for CAMRA's Donny Drinker magazine since 2007, the cartoon character which is based on committee member Ian Round has proved very popular.

Rosy said: “It's been a pleasure to produce the cartoon over the years a quite challenging because trying to find something funny surrounding a serious subject like the closure of pubs isn't easy.”

Rosy was also involved in the original successful campaign to save the Corner Pin pub, but ultimately after reopening the pub closed once more and has been demolished.

Professional illustrator Rosy Greaves during the presentation.

Rosy has also been a supporter of Green Oak Morris Men since 1985 as their official photographer alongside her partner Gerald Sables.

Gerald said: “Rosy is also a talented photographer in her own right and it would be true to say that we are often in competition and as a qualified professional photographer I get more than a little depressed when she beats me, mind you it makes me raise my game which can only

be a good thing.”

When Rosy was told of her award she was allowed to choose where it was presented and she chose the Doncaster Brewery Tap, Rosy said: “As a supporter of real ale and Green Oak Morris I decided that I wanted to share the night with them,” and share it they did with a packed pub of CAMRA committee members and Morris Men and even the real Captain Sprotbrough (Ian Round) turned up.

One of Rosy's drawings.

Rosy set up her business Frazzled Cat Productions in 1992 after losing her job with M&S when she was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease. Rosy met her partner Gerald Sables whilst studying art at Granville College in Sheffield.

Gerald was a full time photography student and they were both members of the Student Union, Rosy was Treasurer and Gerald was Chairman.

Rosy said: “I decided after losing my job to take a new direction, although I was a serious artist I used to produce small cartoons inside friends birthday cards.”

Gerald was on a business course at the David Hall partnership and asked Rosy to produce a cartoon for business adviser Jean Stewart, Jean loved it and asked if Rosy did this professionally. When Gerald said no, Jean said “well she should”.

Gerald contacted Bill Tidy the famous cartoonist who at the time lived outside Nottingham, Bill invited them over so he could look at Rosy's work, Rosy added: “Although my artwork was more primitive back them, Bill was very encouraging so I decided to take the plunge thought I must admit I found it very scary.”

Rosy found her niche in the business corporate sector producing work for many large companies, such as telecommunications as well as illustrating a book for the British Film Institute. She also found commissions for several large charities, many of which she also supports.

Rosy continued: “Bill Tidy was also a cartoonist for CAMRA, since he passed away and I have just retired from Donny Drinker magazine as

far as I know there are no CAMRA cartoonists left. It was a very hard decision to give up producing a cartoon for Doncaster CAMRA but in

today's digital world finding work is becoming more difficult as many companies who would employ an illustrator now just get their staff to produce it using a computer, as a result I need to focus all my efforts on paid work, but who knows Capt. Sprotbrough may reappear someday.

"Meanwhile he and Frazzle are intending to retire to an island paradise...and take a few barrels of real ale along with them of course!”

You can find out more about Rosy on her website: www.frazzledcat.com