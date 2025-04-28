Prisoners at Doncaster jail could sue Government over exposure to radioactive gas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Inmates at a Doncaster prison could sue the Government after being exposed to radioactive gas, according to reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ministry of Justice officials have ordered radon detection equipment to be installed at HMP Lindholme where prisoners have reported ­feeling unwell with symptoms such as ­headaches, rashes and fever, according to The Guardian.

There are concerns about the risks of inhaling radioactive particles that can cause lung cancer – and it comes after a second jail was closed over the gas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radon, a naturally occurring gas, is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking in the UK. There are concerns that the levels in Lindholme could be several times over the domestic safety limit.

Inmates at HMP Lindholme have been exposed to radioactive gas, according to reports.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said: “Radon monitoring is in place at HMP Lindholme as a ­precautionary measure.”

No prisoners have been moved out of the jail.

Last week, the Observer revealed that about 500 former inmates and staff at Dartmoor are taking legal action after being exposed to what they claim were dangerously high levels of radon for years until the prison was closed for safety reasons last summer.

Kesar and Co, the law firm representing them, is also representing prisoners who have been in Lindholme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Violeta Hansen, a Danish radon expert advising the Dartmoor prisoners, said it had been known since at least 1987 that the area had high levels of radon, which is formed by decaying uranium found in rocks and soils, and jail staff had been ­monitoring levels inside the prison since 2010.

“They knew a long time ago they had a radon issue,” she said. “Why didn’t they do anything until 2024 when they did a risk assessment?”

Ben Leapman, editor of Inside Time, a free prisoners’ newspaper owned by the charity the New Bridge Foundation, which first reported the health scare at Lindholme, said radon levels in the prison were a cause for concern, not least because prisoners spent so long in their cells.

He told The Guardian: “Even today, a lot of prisoners are locked in their cells for 22 hours a day because there isn’t enough work or courses to keep them busy.”