Prisoners and staff team up at Doncaster jail for one million mile challenge

Prisoners and staff at a Doncaster jail joined forces to row and cycle one millions for charity.

Inmates and officers at Doncaster’s HMP Lindholme came together for the event to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Prisoners and staff at Lindholme teamed up for the challenge.

Carl Calvert, from Lindholme’s PE department said: “It was a tough challenge in that we had to cover one million metres on rowing machines and cycles in one day.

“It actually took approximately seven hours of none stop work.”

The event is expected to raise in excess of £700 for the YAA, which is Lindholme’s main charity for 2019.

He added: “I am particularly impressed at the generosity shown by the prisoners at Lindholme and the ability of the staff and prisoners to work together to achieve the goal.

“I feel it is a positive message to send out to the public to let them know there is constructive work taking place at HMP Lindholme by staff and prisoners at a time when the news in many prisons is not so positive.”