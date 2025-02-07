Prison safety in Moorland hits crisis point – as workers' union warns situation in England "totally out of control".

Safety at Moorland prison has reached a crisis point, new figures suggest.

It comes as a workers' union has warned the increase of violence in prisons across England is "totally out of control".

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show 142 assaults were recorded at Moorland prison the year to September – up from 109 the year before and the highest figure over the last five years.

This included 97 prisoner-on-prisoner assaults and 39 assaults on prison staff.

The same incident can be classified as a prisoner-on-prisoner assault and an assault on staff.

The rise in the number of incidents led to an increase in the rate of assaults, from 106 per 1,000 prisoners in September 2023 to 132 last September.

Meanwhile, the rate of all assaults in prisons across England increased by 14% last year, while the rate of serious assaults rose by 13%.

The latter was partly driven by a 22% increase in the rate of serious assaults on staff, with nearly 1,000 incidents recorded.

However, no serious assaults on staff took place in Moorland.

A serious assault is a violent incident that causes serious physical or psychological harm. It includes concussions, fractures, stabbings, and sexual assault.

Steve Gillan, general secretary of the Prison Officers Association, said the figures "speak for themselves" and warned the increase in the number of incidents is "totally out of control".

Mr Gillan said the rise results from staff shortages, "with high percentages of staff leaving the job due to the increase in violence and unsafe staffing levels".

He added: "Austerity measures are to blame with vicious budget cuts to a vital service that can only be described as financial vandalism.

"POA members have a difficult job to do on behalf of society and we need the tools to do that job safely."

Mr Gillan called on the Government to focus on retaining existing prison staff by improving pay and working conditions, and to "safely" reduce the number of prisoners while increasing the prison workforce.

He added the criminal justice system is "totally broken", and that "it is left to my members to pick the pieces up from failed policies over the last 15 years".

The rate of self-harm in prisons across England is also on the rise, increasing by 11% in the year to September.

The 509 incidents was the highest figure over the last five years in Moorland prison – up from 489 in the previous year.

Ellen Green, deputy CEO at the Prison Advice and Care Trust, said these figures are "deeply worrying" and "demonstrate the scale of the crisis" the Government faced when it took office last year.

Ms Green added: "It’s a crisis that results from political decisions stretching back decades.

"Prisons have endured years of funding cuts whilst locking up more and more people for longer and longer.

"It’s extremely difficult for hard-working prison staff to create places of rehabilitation when self-harm and violence are at such high levels."

She said the Government has started taking "much needed steps" to address prison overcrowding, but called for sustained investment to tackle the lack of safety in jail and ensure prisoners are "offered an opportunity to make a fresh start when they leave."

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "These shocking statistics clearly illustrate the prisons crisis this Government inherited last summer.

"There are far too many attacks on our hardworking staff and deeply concerning levels of self-harm.

"We’ve already taken difficult but necessary immediate action to stop our prisons from collapsing."

They added the Government has "already taken difficult but necessary immediate action" to tackle the issue, and is implementing lasting measures to increase prison capacity and limit reoffending and crime.