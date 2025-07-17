An upset former Doncaster Tory MP and failed mayoral candidate has been reported for hate crime by Pride organisers – after he complained about an LGBTQ+ event near his home this weekend.

Doncaster Conservative mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher, who trailed in a distant third in May’s election and has regularly spoken out against the transgender community, came under fire from drag performer Dame Ida after he said he would be leaving Bawtry for the day to avoid Saturday’s Bawtry Pride.

Now organisers of Doncaster Pride have joined in the condemnation – and have blasted the twice-defeated politician over his comments – and say he has been reported for a hate crime.

In a post on Facebook under the headline “statement on recent hateful comments” a Doncaster Pride spokesperson said: “We are aware of a recent post made by a former MP and failed mayoral candidate that is not only wildly inaccurate but also constitutes hate speech, homophobia, and transphobia.

“This individual has used our past posts – taken completely out of context – in a targeted attempt to discredit both Doncaster Pride and Bawtry Pride.

"We want to be absolutely clear: the views shared in that post are hateful and dangerous. What he has posted is not free speech – it’s hate crime, and it has been reported as such.

“To clarify: this individual has never been invited to Doncaster Pride, and he never will be. He is not welcome – his views are not welcome.

“We stand in full solidarity with those he has attempted to defame, slander, and damage.

"We stand with Bawtry Pride and send our love and support for your event this weekend. We are deeply sorry that you are facing this at a time meant for joy, visibility, and community.

“This is exactly why Pride still matters.

“When people try to claim that Pride is no longer needed, then post hate like this—they prove precisely why it is.”

Bawtry Pride is taking place on Saturday – promising live music, entertainment, food and drink and much, much more as the LGBTQ+ community holds its first ever event in the town.

In response to the former MP, who also lost his Don Valley seat at last summer’s General Election, drag performer Dame Ida wrote: “I am disappointed and frankly, alarmed to see my name used in this public statement about the Pride event in Bawtry, particularly alongside inflammatory and misleading claims when I am not a performer at this event?

“My shows are for adults, performed exclusively in adult-only venues.

"I am a cabaret artist, entertainer, and event host. I also proudly host family-friendly Pride main stages where the content is tailored, respectful, and suitable for general audiences, exactly like any other public host or performer would be.

“It is deeply irresponsible and defamatory for a former MP who, let’s not forget, lost his seat at the last election and was rejected by voters again in the mayoral race to conflate my name and my work with issues I have never been involved in.

“Dragging people’s names into a culture war for cheap points is not leadership. It’s desperation.

“Pride events, in towns and cities across the country, are about community, visibility, and unity.

"They celebrate love, resilience, and progress not the distortion and fearmongering Mr. Fletcher continues to push. No one is forcing anyone to attend, but to misrepresent these events and those involved is not just unfair it’s dangerous.

“I stand proudly with our LGBTQ+ community, and I stand by my work, which has brought joy, laughter, and connection to thousands of people across the UK.

“Nick, remove my name and stop spreading misinformation.

“Because this isn’t about concern.

“It’s about control.

“And the people of Doncaster and Bawtry have already spoken.”

Mr Fletcher had earlier written: “I won’t be attending the Pride event in Bawtry.

“Pride has now arrived in our quiet market town. But in over 20 years of living here, raising a family, supporting local businesses, being part of the community, and having the honour of being your MP not so long ago, I’ve never once heard anyone ask for a Pride event.

“When we start to elevate one group for public celebration without doing the same for everyone else, we risk dividing people rather than uniting them.

“This isn’t homophobia or transphobia. It’s common sense, concern for children, and the right to speak up about what’s being pushed into our communities.

"Pride has morphed into something else entirely, something we are now expected to celebrate without question.

“But we shouldn’t celebrate grown men who believe they are women being allowed into little girls’ toilets.

“We shouldn’t celebrate drag queen story times for kids.

“These are not causes for celebration. And we have a duty to say clearly: not on our watch.”

“So no, I won’t be heading into Bawtry this weekend. I’ll be taking my custom elsewhere.

“Because there comes a time when saying nothing or going along with the crowd isn’t neutrality. It’s permission.

We all have the right to make our own decisions. But if we choose to go, we must also accept the part we play in the damage that may follow, to our little girls’ safety, to their childhood, and to our young people’s future.”