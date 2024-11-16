Preparations under way for big Christmas lights switch on at Doncaster house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preparations are under way for an annual Christmas lights switch on at a Doncaster house which brings in hundreds of visitors each year.

Chantelle Felton is busy preparing her home in Paxton Avenue, Carcroft for this year’s illuminations display which will be on throughout December.

And on December 19, there will be a special switch on, with youngsters getting free chips and gravy from nearby chip shop King Fisheries as well as a selection box.

She said: “It’s our fourtth year doing it and it’s going to be massive this year.

Paxton Avenue in Carcroft will be ablaze with lights this Christmas.

"We have the decorations on throughout December for anyone to look at and then on December 19 we’ll do a switch on at 5.30pm.

"We will have Santa, The Grinch, snowmen and elves - we pay for it all to give the local kids some excitement.

"There’s also free hot drinks for adults and juice for kids.”

The lights will be on throughout December from 5.30pm till 9pm.