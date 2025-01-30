Premier League trophy coming to Doncaster at Manchester City celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Football fans in Doncaster will be able to take their photo taken with the Premier League trophy and a host of other glittering cups at a Manchester City celebration event.

Cantley’s Hawthorn Club will be hosting an event by the Doncaster branch of the Manchester City Supporters Club on February 11 – with the Premier League trophy, the Community Shield and World Club Trophy all on show.

Last season saw City win their fourth consecutive title, the first team to do so.

A spokesperson said: “Manchester City Supporters Club Doncaster Branch are bringing the Premier League Trophy, Community Shield and World Club Trophy to our club for photo opportunities on Tuesday, 11 February from 8pm

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League trophy during the Manchester City trophy parade in May last year (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“Originally, this event was exclusively for Manchester City Supporters Club members but they have kindly agreed to allow our members and the local community to join in and have their photos taken with these prestigious trophies too.”

The event is free but the Supporters Club will be accepting voluntary donations.