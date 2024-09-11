Pregnant Doncaster woman wins £350,000 in tribunal after boss called her "emotional"

A pregnant Doncaster woman who was criticised for being “tearful and emotional” by her boss has had her compensation boosted to £350,000 following an industrial tribunal.

Nicola Hinds, an account manager for security services and facilities management company Mitie, won the huge compensation payout after she was portrayed as 'hormonal' when she raised concerns about her workload when she was in advanced stages of her pregnancy.

An employment tribunal heard the 37 year old was 'inexcusably' ignored by her boss and was so badly treated after she returned to work following the birth of her child she resigned and experienced 'suicidal ideation'.

Representing herself, Ms Hinds successfully sued Mitie at an employment tribunal, winning claims of pregnancy discrimination and constructive dismissal.

Nicola Hinds has won a £350,000 pay out from Mitie.

Earlier this year the tribunal suggested Ms Hinds be awarded at least £37,000 in compensation including £20,000 for injury to feelings.

In their new, final judgement - which took into account her loss of earnings based on her £48,000 a year salary - the panel ordered Mitie to pay her more than £350,000 in damages.

In an email shown to the employment tribunal, her manager, Nav Kalley, wrote: "I was expecting this email as Nicola has become very emotional and tearful especially over the last week or so.

"I am very frustrated with this as she is certainly not overworked and we have been very supportive in helping her manage her workload."

The tribunal said Mr Kalley had been "stereotyping" Ms Hinds as an "emotional, hormonal pregnant woman" and had wanted to be seen as supportive when "he effectively wanted her out of the way as soon as possible".

The ruling read: "The inference was that she was not fully in control of her emotions because of the pregnancy and that she was making unreasonable demands as a result, when in fact she was experiencing significant work-related stress in the advanced stages of her pregnancy, had suffered two panic attacks in short succession, felt overwhelmed, was worried about letting others down but equally concerned that she might become seriously unwell."

In February this year, employment judge Roger Tynan ruled that Ms Hinds was unfairly constructively dismissed and had been discriminated against.

The mother-of-two said while the result was what she had hoped for, hearing it had felt "bittersweet".