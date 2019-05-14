Power cut hits three parts of Doncaster 

A power cut has hit three parts of Doncaster affecting nearly 200 properties.

There are 90 homes affected in and around Markham Road, Edlington, 80 around Lytham Close, Bessacarr and 10 in Belmont Street, Mexborough.

Markham Road, Edlington.

The problem was reported in all three areas this morning.

In a statement, the Northern Powergrid said: “We've had to switch off the power for safety purposes whilst our engineers work on the cables and equipment that serves your area.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding.

“Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.”