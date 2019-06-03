Power cut hits 100 Doncaster homes

A power cut has hit 100 homes in Doncaster today.

About 80 properties are affected in the Sheep Lane area of Melton Brand, while a further 20 have been hit in Marquis Gardens in Barnby Dun.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.

In a statement, the body said: “We've had to switch off the power for safety purposes whilst our engineers work on the cables and equipment that serves your area.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding.”