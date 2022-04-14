Post Mortem Live: Grisly human body dissection show is coming to Doncaster

The event 'Post-Mortem Live' offers students and the general public an insight into the world of pathology and post mortem.

Attendees will work with human anatomist Samuel Piri and his clinical team to work through a post-mortem, they will dissect real organs including a head and brain, the lungs and heart, the stomach and intestines as well as the liver and kidneys.

The event will be held at the Earl of Doncaster hotel on May 30 and 31.

After the dissections, ticket holders will work out the cause of death after listening to sessions on pathology from Sam and his team.

Minimum age for the event is 16 and the four hour post mortem will take place from 6pm to 10pm.

A spokesman said: “The Post Mortem Live offers students and the general public an insight into the fascinating world of pathology and post mortem.

"Lead by award-winning human anatomist Samuel Piri and his clinical team you'll journey through the human body learning all things anatomy, physiology and pathology.

Guests will be able to carry out a post mortem on a 'human body.'

"Using VIVIT – the world’s only semi-synthetic human cadaver you'll begin an immersive and interactive post mortem where you’ll examine the body to identify the pinnacle cause of death.

“Guided by our expert team you'll learn how the main organ structures function to keep you alive and what happens when things don’t function normally. You'll have the chance to undertake technical dissection yourself including a real head specimen, thoracic block and GI tract.”