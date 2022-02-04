Positive start to the year for Doncaster's RSPCA but Bubbles and Toby still need new homes

This includes two of the longer stay residents – Piper and Lola – who have finally found their forever homes.

A spokesman for the branch said: “Rabbit Bubbles entered our care during the same week as Lola but unfortunately hasn’t found his forever home yet; he has been patiently waiting for his forever home for over four months.

"We often find that rabbits take longer to adopt, despite them being much smaller than dogs and cats. Rabbits are easy to bond with and make great additions to any home, especially one that wants the loyalty and comfort of a pet without being too chaotic or noisy.

Bubbles the rabbit

“Bubbles is a bright bunny who loves hopping around to explore his surroundings, occasionally stopping to have a quick munch of his kale. He is used to being indoors but

would appreciate access to a garden run once the weather gets warmer. Your home could be perfect for him if you already own a female rabbit as he would greatly benefit from the

company.”

Toby is looking for a new home

She continued: “Toby is another one of our residents struggling to find his forever home. He’s a handsome boy, looking for a family he can call his own who will give him the love and attention that he deserves. Despite being a slightly older gent, his age does not slow him down; he loves a good run around and a quick ear scratch.

“When one of our animals become available for adoption, they are posted on our website

(https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/animals-for-adoption) and Facebook page. If you are interested in adopting an animal, please follow the process that is explained on

our website.”

There are many ways to help the RSPCA branch with their mission to rehome and rehabilitate animals including volunteering, donating cash or goods, leaving a legacy sponsoring them through their Safe Haven programme and attending events.

They have charity shops at Bawtry, Maltby, Rossington and Thorne as well as an eBay and Depop. At the animal centre, they rehome the animals in their care and have a

pet supplies store on site and online. They also provide a pet cremation service and memorial garden. To donate £5, text

‘RSPCADRB’ to 70085.