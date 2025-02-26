Popular Yorkshire Wildlife Park seal Dominic has passed away after a short illness

One of Doncaster Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s favourite animals has sadly passed away.

The park’s beloved Californian Sea Lion Dominic who passed away due to a short term illness, despite the diligent efforts of the animal and veterinary teams.

A spokesman said: “Dom was the leader of the group at Point Lobos and a proud father to five pups: Hanno, Oakley, Maui, and our youngest pups, one-year-old Coral and Stanley, who were born to proud mums Lara and Bailey in July 2023.

“Since joining us in 2021, Dominic quickly became a cherished member of the family and will be deeply missed by all of us at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

“Rest in Peace Dom.”