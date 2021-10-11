Popular play area reopens at Doncaster Dome after the pandemic kept it closed

The Playzone is officially reopening at the Doncaster Dome.

Children can adventure into the world of Aztecs with slides, ball pools and interactive games, as well as a dedicated soft play area for toddlers.

For parents and carers, the on-site cafe is the perfect spot to catch up with friends over a freshly ground coffee or lunch while the kids tire themselves out.

Playzone is reopening.

Jon Whiteley, deputy chief executive at DCLT, said: “Good times have just got even better at The Dome.

“We’re thrilled to reopen the Playzone and put on even more sessions for swimmers and ice skaters and their families to enjoy.

“We look forward to welcoming even more families to The Dome to have fun whilst staying active in top class facilities.”

Playzone sessions are available everyday between 9am and 6.30pm with the online price £4 for children aged one to 12 and £1 for accompanying adults.

The Dome has also unveiled enhanced timetables for swimming and ice skating with an increased number of sessions in the water and on the ice.

Swim 4 All sessions will take place throughout the week and Big Splash sessions will be on Friday evenings and the weekend.

During the school holidays Big Splash will be available all day every day.

The Ice Caps will also be adding more sessions throughout the week for ice skaters to enjoy.

For more information and to book sessions click here.