Organisers of this year’s Epworth Open Gardens were overwhelmed with the response.

Visitors flocked from far and wide including Market Weighton, Hull, Cleethorpes and Lincoln and those nearer home, and saw keen amateur horticulturists descend on historic Epworth.

Among the organisers was Alison Tinsley and she said: “And what wonderful visitors they were. So interested in the gardens, asking about the plants and often of the history of each plot too, as well as giving positive feedback on the quality and variety of venues available to view.

"They lapped up the homemade delectables baked by a myriad of willing helpers of the gardener’s friends and family. Generously partaking in all that was on offer from purchasing a raffle ticket, selecting a name for the dog, to a seat in an Aston Martin with James Bond followed by a sip of a summery tipple in the Gin Palace at Wisteria Cottage, they delighted themselves in the community spirit that had pulled this event together.

A stunning farmyard garden.

"The live music in Harvester Close was a particular treat from Cello & Co and the handmade bird houses in Axholme Drive proved immensely popular.”

She continued: “The gardeners excelled themselves toiling away for months in preparation for the big weekend. So much was available to view including a Mediterranean style vista with palms, acers and cordylines on Westend; mature gardens with mixed borders, orchards, a small copse and lawns, a farmyard garden with pond, bridge and a Peter Rabbit raised bed, a modern plot beautifully landscaped into different rooms with arches and seating, one with a pretty fairy garden and others with old walls and vegetable patches, water features and fountains galore, a man cave with dart board, even living roofs on sheds, a physic garden and the floral displays at St Andrew’s were simply divine.

“One of my favourite stories came from two elderly ladies who were quite new to the area and gleefully informed me as they left, not only of how much they had enjoyed the gardens but also that they had made new friends with people they kept bumping into as they visited each site.

"The event had the love of gardens at its heart and whilst raising funds for two worthy causes was important, so too was the sense of community engendering generosity and friendship. I hope this was experienced by the two elderly ladies and all the visitors over the course of the weekend.”

Helping to raise funds was Eve on the plant stall.

She concluded: “Well done to Everyone who contributed to the success of this project: all the willing gardeners who opened their gates and welcomed in strangers, Holmes and Gardens staff who were run ragged selling tickets over the weekend, the skilled floral arrangers at St Andrew’s and Toni Gravel for her donated arrangement, Sally Robinson for her pretty flower jars ,the bakers, the volunteers, the performers in Harvester Close, the Lindsey Lodge hospice shop staff, all who promoted the event, and anyone who helped with the project.

“An amazing sum of £3,600 :Thank you so much.”