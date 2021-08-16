Popular Halloween attraction in Doncaster is looking for scare actors to spook people

The Doncaster Fear Factory is auditioning for scare actors to fill their spooky experience.

The popular Halloween activity is searching for people to dress up as scary characters and terrify the guests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scare actors needed for a Halloween event.

Training is offered so no experience is needed.

There are a range of scripted characters on offer.

Auditions and workshops will take place on August 19, 5 to 10pm and Sunday 5, 11am to 4pm.

Doncaster Fear Factor will start in October.