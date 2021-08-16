Popular Halloween attraction in Doncaster is looking for scare actors to spook people

Doncaster Fear Factory is returning this autumn and is seeking scare actors to fill the roles of spooky characters.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 16th August 2021, 9:28 am

The Doncaster Fear Factory is auditioning for scare actors to fill their spooky experience.

The popular Halloween activity is searching for people to dress up as scary characters and terrify the guests.

Scare actors needed for a Halloween event.

Training is offered so no experience is needed.

There are a range of scripted characters on offer.

Auditions and workshops will take place on August 19, 5 to 10pm and Sunday 5, 11am to 4pm.

Doncaster Fear Factor will start in October.

