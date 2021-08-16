Popular Halloween attraction in Doncaster is looking for scare actors to spook people
Doncaster Fear Factory is returning this autumn and is seeking scare actors to fill the roles of spooky characters.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 9:28 am
The popular Halloween activity is searching for people to dress up as scary characters and terrify the guests.
Training is offered so no experience is needed.
There are a range of scripted characters on offer.
Auditions and workshops will take place on August 19, 5 to 10pm and Sunday 5, 11am to 4pm.