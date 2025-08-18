Popular Goth and witchcraft fair set to return to Doncaster

A Goth and witchcraft fair is to return to Doncaster later this year.

The Rook’s Den, a craft market based around goth culture and witchery, will be held at Parklands Sports and Social Club on September 28 from 4pm to 9pm.

Organsier Lee Barton, who owns Moonsea Divination, said: “The traders all have a goth or witchy theme to them.

"Some are local and some are national traders.

“This time we have three rooms full of alternative artisans and readers.

"From gothic artwork, pewter jewellery, crystals, authors and entomology to divination – tarot and osteomancy - and handmade self-care produce.

"There will also be free talks on the night, which will involve the authors in attendance reading extracts from their books, talks about wildlife conservation to more spiritual talks."

The best dressed theme this time is 'Into the Fairy Kingdom' – so fairy dust your best wings, pointed ears and other fantasy-inspired outfits.

The prize is a £10 spend at a stall of your choice and a goody bags, with the winner announced at around 6:30pm.

The goody bags are for the first 30 adults who attend the event - make sure you get a coupon from the events staff at the door to avoid disappointment.

The goody bags will include items from all traders at the event, but no two bags are the same - so feel free to order a drink from the bar and compare your goody bag with others.

There is also an emphasis on local causes at the event, as Bake, Battle and Roll CIC will be attending to showcase their work.

There will also be staff from Diamond Activity and Therapeutic Services who will be fundraising to upgrade their spa pool.

The event is is free.

Added Lee: “If you just want to get out the house for a bit, the traders and other attendees will be happy to welcome you. You could even make new friends or simply be amazed by all the wonderful artisan goods on offer.”

He added: “There are definitely alternative, goth or witchy people in the local area and in an attempt to get them out and about, this is also a space for them to make connections with the right people.”

