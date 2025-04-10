Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular fundraising fashion show takes to the catwalk again in Doncaster next month.

The Aurora Fashion Show takes place at Doncaster Dome on Friday May 9, starting at 7pm.

This year the show features ‘Music from the Movies’ with live music, and BBC DJ Becky Measures as host once again.

The show is guaranteed to make you laugh, cry, and be filled with admiration for the models as each one of them has either had cancer or is still on their own cancer journey making this inspirational show not to be missed.

Last year the show did run over time but choreographer Heidi Lindle has assured that numerous things have been put in place to make sure this won't happen again.

There will be stalls from 5-7pm and the doors for the show open at 6pm with a 7pm prompt start – there will be a surprise in store to open this year’s event.

The Aurora Fashion Show has now been running for over 20 years, all to raise money for the Aurora Wellbeing Centres Charity, as well as raising awareness about cancer and checking our bodies.

A spokesman said: “The moto that started at last year’s show ‘If in doubt get it checked out’ is such an important message.”

To book your ticket for a full fun filled night for just £19.75, including booking fee, go onto Doncaster Dome’s What's on Page here or phone the boxoffice on 01302 370777.

Visit the fashion show website for more information at https://aurorawellbeing.org.uk/aurora-fashion-show/