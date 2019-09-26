Popular former landlady of three well-known Doncaster pubs dies
A popular former pub landlady who spent her life behind the bars of three well-known Doncaster hostelries has died.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 10:38 am
Irene Simm died earlier this month at the age of 84 after a life in Doncaster’s pub trade.
During her career, she was in charge of The Sun Inn at Scawsby, The Anne Arms at Sutton and The Burghwallis in the village of the same name.
She died on September 19.
An obituary described her as the “beloved wife of the late Johnny and added: “ A much loved sister, sister in law, auntie, companion and friend. Irene will be sadly missed by all who knew her.”
The funeral service will take place at Burghwallis Church on October 11 at 10.30am followed by committal at Burghwallis Cemetery.