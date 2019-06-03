A popular Doncaster town centre pub which closed six months ago is set to bounce back into life with its re-opening this weekend.

The Olde Castle in the Market Place closed its doors last November after a previous landlord said that the venue had been ‘condemned.’

The Olde Castle - back in business.

But now the historic pub has announced it is back in business – and will be re-opening this Friday.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page said: “Hot off the press – we’re opening Friday 7 June. Come and join us with our opening events.”

Last November, the pub faced an uncertain future after then landlord Ste McGuire, posted that the pub had been 'condemned’ as ‘unsafe.’

In a post, he wrote: “Unfortunately our time at the Olde Castle has ended.

“The fire brigade condemned large parts of this old building as it was deemed unsafe as well as needing a new roof and other issues.

“This meant that the huge rent without the use of the hotel just wasn’t viable.”

Trust Inns, which owns the pub, then advertised the Olde Castle to let on its website.

There has been a pub on the site from the 1780s and The Little Red Lion, which stood in the Market Place. was completely rebuilt in 1928 and became The Olde Castle.