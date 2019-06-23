Popular Doncaster town centre pub calls off re-opening at last minute
A popular Doncaster town centre pub called off its planned re-opening at the last minute.
The Olde Castle, which originally shut down six months ago, was planning to bounce back into life this month.
A post on the pub’s Facebook page had earlier stated that the opening would be on June 7.
But this was then understood to have been pushed back to last Friday, June 21.
However, a post on Facebook just hours before the pub was due back in business again last Friday said: “Tonight’s opening has been cancelled due to issues beyond our control.”
The Market Place pub has been closed since last November after a previous landlord said that the venue had been ‘condemned.’
Last year, the pub faced an uncertain future after then landlord Ste McGuire, posted that the pub had been 'condemned’ as ‘unsafe.’
In a post, he wrote: “Unfortunately our time at the Olde Castle has ended.
“The fire brigade condemned large parts of this old building as it was deemed unsafe as well as needing a new roof and other issues.
“This meant that the huge rent without the use of the hotel just wasn’t viable.”
Trust Inns, which owns the pub, then advertised the Olde Castle to let on its website.
There has been a pub on the site from the 1780s and The Little Red Lion, which stood in the Market Place. was completely rebuilt in 1928 and became The Olde Castle.