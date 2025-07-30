Popular Doncaster spa retreat put on market for £1.3 million

A spa and wellness retreat business in Doncaster has been put on the market with a £1.3m price tag.

Commercial property estate agent Ernest Wilson, part of Eddisons, is marketing Truffle Lodge Spa in Fishlake which attracts customers from across the region.

The venue, which opened in 2015, employs a team of 20 freelance therapists and front-of-house staff, as well as local pool maintenance, gardening, and cleaning contractors.

Along with treatment rooms, a swimming pool, games room, bar lounge, and other wellness facilities, a five-bedroom detached house with gardens is also included in the sale.

The business also has planning consent for two en-suite guest bedrooms.

Mark Czajka, a director at Ernest Wilson, said: “Truffle Lodge is a fantastic opportunity for a buyer looking to take on a thriving lifestyle business with strong foundations and plenty of potential for growth.

“The retreat has a loyal client base, an excellent local reputation, and is situated in a peaceful rural setting just minutes from Doncaster and the wider motorway network.”

“Opportunities like this are rare, particularly with the added value of existing planning consent for additional accommodation and an established team already in place. We expect strong interest from both investors and owner-operators who are looking to make their mark in the wellness sector.”

Truffle Lodge founder Pam Webb said she aims to sell the business as a going concern together with the residential property and urged any prospective buyer to retain the current team.

“They are dedicated and supportive and have played an important role in the consistent year-on-year growth of the business,” she said.

Ms Webb added: “After 10 very busy and fulfilling years, I’ve decided that the time is right for me to spend more time with family and enjoy life at a slower pace.

"Truffle Lodge is my pride and joy, and it has been an honour to work with the dedicated team to build a business that guests come back to time and time again.”

Anyone interested in viewing the property or wanting further information on Truffle Lodge Spa in Fishlake should contact vendors Ernest Wilson on 0113 238 2900