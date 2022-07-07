Popular Doncaster motorway lay-by cafe put up for sale with a 'heavy heart'

Macie’s Diner is a familiar sight to drivers joining and leaving the M18 at Armthorpe, with its distinctive red shipping container cafe situated just off the motorway on the West Moor Link Road into Doncaster.

Announcing the news via social media, the cafe’s owners wrote: “Cafe for sale.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to sell the cafe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macie's Diner is up for sale.

"Due to the loss of my mum and other family issues I simply haven’t got the time anymore.

"It’s a cracking little cafe, a truck drivers haven that can have so much more potential.

"Ideally the buyer world be someone who wants to put their heart and soul into it. It comes fully loaded and ready to open the next day for the new owners, contact me.”