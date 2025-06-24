Popular Doncaster market butcher hangs up his apron after 45 years

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:54 BST

A popular butcher and market trader who has worked at a Doncaster area market for nearly half a century is hanging up his apron after announcing his retirement.

Steve Ryalls has been a familar face on Mexborough Market for more than four decades – but is now calling time on his butcher’s stall to enjoy retirement.

A spokesperson for Mexborough Market said: “After more than 45 years of dedicated service, Steve Ryalls is retiring from Mexborough Market.

“Steve has been a much-loved part of the market family for decades – always ready with a smile, a kind word, and the sort of steady reliability that only comes from a lifetime of hard work.

Popular butcher Steve Ryalls is retiring after 45 years.
Popular butcher Steve Ryalls is retiring after 45 years.

"He’s been more than just a trader, he’s been a friend, a colleague, and a pillar of this community.

“While it’s sad to see him go, we’re so grateful for everything Steve has given to the market over the years.

"His presence, humour, and dedication will be deeply missed by fellow traders and loyal customers alike.

“From everyone at Mexborough Market - thank you, Steve. Wishing you a happy, healthy, and well-earned retirement. Don’t be a stranger—you’ll always be part of the market family.”

The stall was first established in 1979 and is now on the market via Ernest Wilson.

A spokesperson said: “The business enjoys an outstanding reputation with a large and loyal customer base within one of the region’s most popular market halls, with easy free parking and just a short walk from various town centre attractions.”

Full details are available HERE

