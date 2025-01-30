Popular Doncaster ice cream parlour and play area to close this summer
Sunnybank Gardens, home of The Yorkshire Ice Cream Farm on the A614 between Hatfield Woodhouse and Lindholme annually attracts thousands of visitors to its extensive play areas as well as a sweet treats parlour packed with a range of ices.
But the family which runs the venue say parts of it will be closed this summer – so they can take some “time out.”
In a social media post, the Storey family shared: “To all our lovely loyal customers.
“We have decided as a family to have some time out, therefore the ice cream and play areas will be closed this year.
“The caravan and container storage is business as usual open 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.
“Hair of the Dog grooming parlour is open as usual and Hygge House Day Nursery will open its doors very soon.
“Edward, myself Rebecca, Ed Jnr and Davis would like to say a massive thank you for all your support over the last 11 years, we’ve met some fabulous people and made some great friends.
"Lots of love, The Storey Family.”
Bosses at the venue adapted the business from a garden centre to serve up homemade ice cream from its Cowshed Tearoom and diversified further with a Doggy Diner for pets, Play Barn, Crazy Golf and caravan storage, with families travelling from miles around to enjoy a wide range of play facilities for youngsters.
