Popular Doncaster garden centre announces restaurant revamp

A popular Doncaster garden centre which welcomes thousands of visitors a year has announced a revamp for its restaurant.

Markham Grange Nursery in Long Lands Lane unveiled the project as “exciting news” and added: “We’re thrilled to share that we are giving our beloved restaurant a fresh new look while keeping everything you love about us intact.

“New layout, new floor, more tables.

“It’s business as usual, and whilst things may look a little different, our commitment to quality food and great service remains unchanged.”