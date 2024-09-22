Popular Doncaster fish and chip restaurant launches lunch with Santa this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Doncaster fish and chip shop has Christmas all wrapped up this year – with a side helping of Father Christmas at a series of lunch with Santa events.

Harry's Fish Bar & Restaurant in Dunsville will be hosting a number of events in the run-up to Christmas when youngsters will be able to enjoy eating alongside Santa.

A spokesperson said: “Add a bit of magic to your Christmas!

“As you all know, Harry’s loves to light up at Christmas bringing you a beautiful sparkling shop front with all the Christmas fun inside of our restaurant amd takeaway.

Harry's is hosting a lunch with Santa event this Christmas.

“This year we are launching ‘Lunch with Santa at Harry’s” and bookings are now being taken.”

Places must be booked in advance and there is a 50% non-refundable deposit to be made on booking with the remainder paid on the day.

Lunches will be held on November 30, December 1 and December 15, with two slots from 11am to 1pm and 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Children will be able to get a photo taken with Santa, will receive a gift and enjoy any kids meal and any Fruit Shoot.

Adults will be able to njoy a choice of meal, a side of bread and butter and any choice of soft drink followed by a tea or coffee and a mince pie

Prices are £15 for children and £20 for adults. Call 01302 882902 to book.

A giveaway for one adult and one child to attend a lunch for FREE is also being offered on the restaurant’s Facebook page HERE