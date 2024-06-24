Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A long-standing and popular Doncaster butcher’s shop is set for a new lease of life after coming under new ownership.

Wilkinson Butchers, which has two branches in Doncaster, has confirmed that its Bawtry shop is now out of the family’s hands and will be run instead by the store’s existing branch manager, who has already been at the helm for a number of years.

Announcing the change on social media, a spokesman for Wilkinsons said: “I mentioned we’d be letting you know of some big news – well, we haven’t had anything as big as this to tell you all for a long time.

“Wilkinson Butchers is pleased to announce the sale of its Bawtry high street shop.

"After many years of dedicated service, Trevor is retiring. We are excited to tell you that Dean Eastell, the Bawtry branch manager for many years has purchased the shop and will complete the sale in the next few days.

“While this marks a significant change for our Bawtry customers, we assure you that the quality and tradition you've come to expect will continue under Dean's ownership.

"Dean brings a fresh perspective and a passion for maintaining the high standards set by Wilkinson Butchers.

“Meanwhile, Daniel and his team will remain unchanged at our Doncaster market shop.

“Daniel and Dean will work closely together as friends and colleagues, although they will now be the owners of separate businesses.

"This collaboration promises to bring new ideas and improvements while preserving the core values that define Wilkinson Butchers.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our customers for their continued support and look forward to serving you at both locations under their respective management.

“In the coming weeks, you’ll see the changeover gathering pace. Obviously Dean will be renaming the Bawtry shop and also the social media account will take on his new business name.”