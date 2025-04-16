Popular Doncaster chip shop set to close after owner's cancer diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Doncaster fish and chip shop will close its doors for the “foreseeable” future after its owner was diagnosed with cancer.

Husband and wife Neil and Lydia Marshall, who run Chips & Things in Moorends, will be pulling down the shutters on the shop this week after it was revealed Neil is battling cancer.

Lydia, who has run the chippy with Neil since 1994, posted an emotional message on Facebook, telling customers: “With a tear in my eye, I regret to say that this Thursday will be our last day of opening for the foreseeable.

"Neil has been diagnosed with cancer and needs daily visits to Sheffield for radiotherapy and chemo for at least six months to shrink the tumour enough to be able to hopefully remove it.

"His journey will start this Friday. If we don't see you tomorrow or Thursday during opening, we hope to see you again when Neil is fighting fit.”