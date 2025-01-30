Popular Doncaster chip shop owner vows to return after massive heart attack
Lynne’s Chippy in Mexborough has been shut since its owner was rushed to hospital earlier this month.
Issuing an update, son Ben Coward said: “Mum’s back home doing really well - can’t believe this time last week she was in intensive care.
"She was overwhelmed with all the love and well wishes received from her friends and loyal customers who mean so much to her.
"I will update about the chip shop at a later date - as my mum says she’s definitely going back when she’s well enough which is going to take time.”
Earlier this month, Mr Coward said the shop would be shut “until further notice.”
Sharing details on Facebook, he posted: “On behalf of of my mother Lynne, the owner of Lynne’s Chippy in Mexborough.
"Unfortunately this morning she had a massive heart attack and is in a serious condition.
"The chip shop is now closed until further notice.
“Could people share this to reach her loyal customers as they are very important to my mum – thank you.”
Customers were quick to send best wishes with one writing: “So sorry to hear – sending my love to your mum and the family hope she has a speedy recovery.”
Another added: “Oh no, I hope she gets better soon - a very lovely lady
While another shared: “Such a lovely lady - praying for a speedy recovery.”
