Popular dog show where owners can enter their beloved pets into classes is returning to Doncaster

RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch are hosting the Fun Dog Show.

The annual show, which was put on hold last year due to Covid-19, will return on Sunday, September 5 at Sandall Park.

Sarah Jenkins, fundraising manager for the branch, said: “We are really looking forward to hosting the event this year after having to cancel last year and we are aiming to make it the biggest and best yet.

The dog show will be returning.

“The dog show is a great opportunity for us to get out and meet the local community and raise much needed funds for the centre too.”

Dogs can be entered into a number of fun classes including Waggiest Tail and Greatest Talent from 11am on the morning of the event.

The classes will run throughout the day alongside a great selection of stalls, tasty refreshments and activities for the family.

It will be a fun family day out.

There will be a Fly Ball demonstration from FOCUS Flyball.

The dog show is sponsored by Hannah’s Happy Hounds.

The show will be open from 12 to 4pm - with gates opening at 11am for registration for classes.

Classes cost £2.50 to enter but the event itself is free to attend.

Money raised will go towards animals in need as well as animal welfare support and education in Doncaster.

The charity is self funded and works to re-home animals across the region.

More details can be found here.