Customers will be able to take a break from shopping to serve, spin and smash their way through games of ping pong at the exciting attraction.

The Ping Pong Parlour will pop-up at Lakeside Village in unit 9 near Sports Direct from February 11 to April 8, and in unit 48 near Cadbury’s from April 9 until May 22.

The pop-ups are a nationwide initiative from Table Tennis England designed to increase participation.

Try your hand at table tennis

Di Rodgers, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re thrilled the Ping Pong Parlour will be returning.

“We hosted the pop-up in previous years and it was really popular so we’re sure our customers will be excited to hear it is coming back.

“Everyone is welcome to play, whether you’re already a whizz with the paddle or picking one up for the first time.”