Police urge victims of Doncaster sex picture swapping website to come forward

Police have urged victims of a sleazy online forum where men trade sexual pictures and explicit videos of Doncaster girls to come forward.

Last week, a Doncaster woman who was shocked to find her name and an image of herself on the site, revealed how hundreds of men across the city share and upload X-rated photos and videos of women – with dozens of victims unaware their pictures are being traded and swapped on the internet.

The forums see Doncaster men asking for pictures of girls by name, or asking for X-rated photos and videos of girls from particular areas of Doncaster.

Now South Yorkshire Police has urged girls and women whose photos and video clips are being shared on the site to come forward.

The victim who made the initial discovery launched a case against the man behind the site – but the investigation was later dropped and the man was released with no further action taken.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a report of private sexual photos being disclosed with intent to cause distress on 2 October 2023.

“Officers launched a thorough investigation, we arrested a man in connection on 5 November 2023 and later submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Under the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015 which applied at the time of the alleged offence, the CPS were unable to authorise a charge, and the individual was released with no further action.

"The victim was informed and we offered appropriate support.

“We do not tolerate abuse or violence against women and girls in any form.

"We actively encourage victims to report abuse and harassment to us, whether this is physical or online.

“Following the introduction of the Online Safety Act 2023, which created new criminal offences in this area, the force launched the Know More campaign in November 2024.

“The campaign focuses on calling out online violence against women and girls, including crimes such as cyberflashing, cyberstalking, threats of harm, rape or even death, and the intentional sharing of false information online.

“While we haven’t received any further reports in connection to this matter, we would encourage any other victims to get in touch.

“If you believe intimate images have been shared of yourself without your consent, please contact us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

“We will take appropriate action for all reports we receive.”

The forum has hundreds of photos and videos of Doncaster girls and the pages are littered with comments such as: “Someone must know ********** (full name) and know some filthy stuff about her.”

Another asks: “Anyone got ********* (full name) from Armthorpe?”

Another begs: “I’m after people from Rosso,” while another writes: “Any from Stainforth area?”

"Got any Bentley girls?,” asks another, while another comments: “Anyone got girls from Finningley/Auckley/Branton/Bawtry?”

Even more disturbingly, the site also lists the names of a number of Doncaster schools, with people asking for pictures of girls who previously attended.

The Free Press has seen evidence of details of dozens of girls and women listed by name on the website – with separate folders containing explicit images and revenge porn videos.

It is understood the majority of photos have been maliciously uploaded and shared by ex-partners – with the majority of women totally unaware their names and photos are on the forums.

One message posted on the site suggests there may be more than 900 different Doncaster women who have been named and had their photos shared.

Last week, one victim bravely came forward to expose the forum.

“I was horrified and felt sick reading the comments,” she said.

“I knew instantly who was behind this. I had previously reported harassment from him to the police, but without proof, they wouldn’t take action.”

Determined to gather evidence, she spent weeks compiling screenshots, comments dating back to 2021, and the names of other women targeted by the individual.

“He was offering images of over 16 local women, including four of his previous partners, and made open requests for ‘girls in particular working in town,’” she revealed.

Her efforts paid off when she filed a formal report to the police, leading to the arrest of a man in October 2023, who was released on bail.

She said: “The police seemed confident they had enough evidence to charge him, but I recently received a call explaining that due to a change in the law regarding revenge porn not coming into effect until January 2024, he could potentially evade justice.

“I have been patient for two years waiting for the police to help me get justice, not only for myself but for the other women he has done this to, and now they are telling me that he might get away with his crimes. How is that right or fair?”

The victim explained the impact on her and others: “Those images are out there forever now, and there’s nothing any of us can do.

"If you search my name, eventually you can find the website.

"It will affect my future employment and my children.

"There are still women out there who don’t know what he has done to them.

"I can’t go a week without checking the sites; I report links and images to get them removed as quickly as I can, hoping to stop the spread.

"But these criminals are prolific; they have backups of their mass folders, and as quickly as you get one taken down, another is uploaded.

"I know that some of the images in these folders date back to 2013. That’s how long this has been going on with no one taking action.”

“Ultimately, the only people who have the power to stop this are the police.”

Another victim said: ”The police know about it but we need pressure putting on them.

“The public needs to knows that there are women from Doncaster who possibly dont even know they are on there.”

Most men swap photos away from the forum, using messaging apps such as Kik and Telegram – which are more difficult to trace.

The woman said: “There are some women who do OnlyFans and have had their content stolen by these men and shared, but the majority of women in the folders and those being asked for or shared have been shared by former partners.

"Some of the images in these folders were taken 10-15 years ago and are still being copied and circulated - that’s how long this type of thing has been going on.”