Police to carry out high visibility patrols as St Leger returns to Doncaster

Tomorrow welcomes the return of the St Leger Festival in Doncaster, with thousands set to descend on Doncaster Racecourse for the four-day horse racing event – and police promising a high profile presence at the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the Town Moor area and across the city centre during the course of the festival and people are being reminded to plan ahead as parts of the city will be busier than usual while the St Leger takes place.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Greaves, who is the tactical commander for this event, said: “It is great to welcome the St Leger Festival back to Doncaster as it really is a brilliant event for the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As with previous years, South Yorkshire Police will be supporting the festival and its organisers to make sure that everyone enjoys it safely.

Police will be carrying out high visibility patrols during the St Leger Festival.

“High-visibility patrols will take place over the course of the festival to ensure your safety and if you see our officers out and about during St Leger, please don’t hesitate to speak to them if you’ve got any questions or queries or if you need our help.

“Even if you just want to say hello, please do come and speak to us as our officers are there to engage with you and make sure you feel safe over the course of the event.”

St Leger takes place from Thursday 12 September to Sunday 15 September, with special events planned for each day of the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of people are expected to attend over the next four days and we would urge people to consider their own personal safety and to look out for others.

Chf Insp Greaves said: “If you are attending St Leger, please make sure you look after yourself and others. We want you to have a great time but please drink responsibly and make a plan for how you are getting home in advance.

“With any large-scale event, we expect there to be an increased demand on all emergency services over the course of the festival so we would ask you to please help us by playing your part and acting responsibly so we can respond quickly to those who need our help.

“We would also urge people to be vigilant and make themselves aware of how to report any suspicious behaviour that could be connected to terrorism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would encourage any member of the public attending a large-scale event such as St Leger to make themselves aware of the Run, Hide, Tell guidance issued by Counter Terrorism Policing and you can read more about this on the dedicated section of our website.”

For more information and advice on how to stay safe from terrorism, including a video on Run, Hide, Tell guidance, visit the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/t/terrorism-in-the-uk/staying-safe-from-terrorism.

If you need to report a non-urgent crime or incident, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or you can get in touch via the force website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Only call 999 in an emergency where someone is in immediate danger.