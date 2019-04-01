Police seize BMW after complaints about ‘noisy’ performance car meet-up at Doncaster supermarket

Police seized an insured BMW after being called to a Doncaster supermarket car park after complaints about noise from a performance car meet-up.

Officers were called to the car park of Morrisons on York Road last night after a number of nearby residents complained about noise from vehicles attending a modified car meet-up after dark.

The BMW was seized outside Morrisons. (Photo: SYOps).

And police attending the MMUK season opening event recovered the car after discovering the male driver was not insured.

Posting about the incident on its Facebook page, South Yorkshire Police Operational Support, wrote: “The BMW was recovered from York Road, Doncaster, where there had been a meet up of vehicles.

“Unfortunately for the man driving it his insurance had expired in early March.”

Police were called in after residents in nearby Sprotbrough and Scawsby raised concerns about noise levels from cars performing manoeuvres in the car park.

On Facebook, Daniel Easton wrote: “There’s loads of cars on Morrisons car park doing donuts and skids.

It is thought the event may have attracted as many as 200 cars.

Rebecca Cowling added: “What the heck is going on?? Sounds like machine guns – I know it isn’t but it’s so loud! I’m trying to get my 4 year old to sleep and he’s worried about what it is.”

Corinne Smillie added: “Morrisons car park is full of boy racers driving like idiots.”

Pat Rothwell added: “They are all on Morrisons car park, there are well over 100 idiots screeching around. It's been going on all night, bass thumping, been reported to police but no sign of them anywhere. It's disgusting what's going on here.”

There were reports of the noise being heard in Bentley as well as Scawthorpe.

But Jonathan French blasted the critics and said: “Please do not attempt to have a bit of fun for a few hours as it not acceptable.

Dear lord when did you all get so old.”