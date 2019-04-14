Police search launched for missing Doncaster man

Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from Doncaster.

Phillip Hayes was last seen walking into Doncaster Town Centre from Trafford Way to go drinking in the local pubs, at around 4:45pm on Friday April 12.

The 57-year-old is described as being of slim build, 5ft 9ins tall, having a goatee beard and brown hair.

He is believed to be wearing a grey hooded top, black work style trousers and boots.

Anyone with information to Phillip’s whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 457 of April 13.