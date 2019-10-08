Police rule out 'man with gun' claim as officers respond to incident at Doncaster hospital
Police have ruled out claims that a man with a gun was spotted at Doncaster Royal Infirmary this afternoon.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 17:30 pm
Pictures emerged of at least five police cars outside the hospital this afternoon.
A person who was at the scene, and sent in these pictures, said there were reports of a man with a gun – however police have just confirmed that this is not true.
South Yorkshire Police and the hospital are issuing staments shortly.