Police probe thefts from graves at Doncaster cemetery

Police are probing a number of thefts from graves at a Doncaster cemetery.

Raiders have been targeting Thorne Cemetery in Southfield Road in recent weeks, stealing ornaments and flowers.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a number of thefts from graves and memorials in Thorne cemetery.

“Items such as ornaments, flowers, and personal tributes have been taken, causing distress to families, and loved ones.

Police have been probing thefts at Thorne Cemetery.

“These acts are not only criminal - they are deeply disrespectful.

“We need your help.

“Stay vigilant – if you see anyone acting suspiciously, report it immediately.

“Secure personal items. Where possible, avoid leaving valuable or sentimental items unattended.

“If you have been a victim, please report it via 101 or online at southyorkshire.police.uk.”

CCTV is in operation and increased patrols are being carried out.

If you have any information about these crimes, please contact South Yorkshire Police or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.