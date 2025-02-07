Police probe Doncaster dog attack after man's leg covered in blood

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Feb 2025, 10:03 BST
Police are probing a dog attack in Doncaster which left a man’s leg covered in blood.

An investigation has been launched following the incident which took place on the West Moor Link Road between Edenthorpe and Armthorpe.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Sunday 2 February at 5.11pm we received a call to report a dangerous dog on the A630 earlier that day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is understood that a 51-year-old man approached a dog, believed to be a German Shepherd, while on its lead with its owner.

A German Shepherd drew blood after reportedly biting a man on a Doncaster road. (Photo: Getty).placeholder image
A German Shepherd drew blood after reportedly biting a man on a Doncaster road. (Photo: Getty).

“As the man attempted to stroke the dog, the dog is alleged to have bitten him causing minor injuries.

"Our enquiries into the circumstances are on-going.”

The incident took place near to the Mere Lane underpass linking Armthorpe and Edenthorpe.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice