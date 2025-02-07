Police probe Doncaster dog attack after man's leg covered in blood
An investigation has been launched following the incident which took place on the West Moor Link Road between Edenthorpe and Armthorpe.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Sunday 2 February at 5.11pm we received a call to report a dangerous dog on the A630 earlier that day.
“It is understood that a 51-year-old man approached a dog, believed to be a German Shepherd, while on its lead with its owner.
“As the man attempted to stroke the dog, the dog is alleged to have bitten him causing minor injuries.
"Our enquiries into the circumstances are on-going.”
The incident took place near to the Mere Lane underpass linking Armthorpe and Edenthorpe.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.