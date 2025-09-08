Police "no longer searching" for missing Doncaster man
Police have said they are “no longer searching” for a missing Doncaster man who sparked a manhunt after disappearing at the weekend.
South Yorkshire Police launched an urgent appeal to find the man, named only as Stuart, 47, on Saturday morning, with concerns growing among officers for his safety.
But in an update yesterday afternoon, a force spokesperson said: “Officers are no longer searching for missing Stuart.
“Thank you to the public who have supported and shared our appeals.”
